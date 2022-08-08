LPD Police Blotter from the Weekend

Lander Police Blotter from 8/2/22 to 0700 hours on 8/8/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Richard Kingston, 75, Lander, arrested at 10:40 a.m. on the 5th for Public Intoxication on South 2nd Street.

Fabian Alcoser, 28, Arapahoe, arrested at 2:33p.m. on the 7th for Public Intoxication at Mr. D’s Food Center

Dennis Lincoln, 40, Ethete, arrested at 3:27 p.m. at 8116 Highway 789 for Public Intoxication

George Wood, 41, Lander, arrested at 7:39 p.m. at an address on Main Street for Domestic Violence

Tracy Wagon, 51, Riverton, arrested at 12:11 on East Main Street for Public Intoxication

Liza Tolkin, 32, Colorado, was cited for Possession of Marijuana at 1:07 p.m. on East Main Street

Henry Quiver, 32, Ethete, arrested at 7:04 p.m. on the 7th in the 1300 block of West Main Street for Public Intoxication

Patrol Calls:

A box truck crashed in an awning at SageWest Health Center at 9:58 a.m. on the 5th. There were no injuries.

A man who was verbally abusing another person in a parking lot on Main Street was warned. No citations issued.

Two males fighting each other were contacted and warned at 10:53 p.m. at an address on Washington Street.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2nd and Main at 10:30 a.m. on the 6th. There were no injuries. A report was taken.

A resident on South 2nd Street reported at 9:39 a.m. that someone had hurled potatoes at their porch. There was no damage.

A two-vehicle minor traffic crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. in the 300 block of Main Street. There were no injuries. A report was taken.

Police tracked down a suspect who left the Safeway Store at 11:45 a.m. without paying. The subject was contacted and paid for the items removed from the store.

A report was received from the 700 block of Main Street of a vehicle parked overnight there with a rock chuck and a cat inside the vehicle.

Barking Dogs at an address on Adams Street resulted in an officer leaving a note on the door of the residence and that a follow-up is planned. The report came in at 11:29 p.m.

A man who was discharged from SageWest Health Care Hospital at 3:20 a.m. refused to leave the facility. Police contacted the man at 6:19 a.m. and he moved on.

A wallet was found in front of the Lander Visitors Center and turned in to the LPD. The wallet was returned to its owner.