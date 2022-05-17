LPD: One warrant served; MC license plate taken

Lander Police Blotter 5/16/to 5/17



All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jessica Wallowingbull, 27, Fort Washakie, was served a LPD warrant at the Detention Center.

Patrol Calls:

Tree limbs and other debris were reported inside one of the bowls at the Lander Skatepark on Jefferson Street adjacent to Lander MIddle School

A woman on Four Seasons Drive reported someone had taken the license plate off of her motorcycle after she had ridden it on on Saturday. The call came in at 6:18 p.m.