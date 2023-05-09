LPD: Noisy Chickens; Ditch Issues; Employee Assaulted

Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

May 5

8:42 a.m. 1000 North 1st Street – A complaint about a neighbor’s irrigating flooding property was received. The issue was civil, not criminal.

9:30 a.m Canyon Street. Police were unable to locate a rooster and chickens making noise all day that resulted in a noise complaint.

10:30 a.m. McDougall Drive – A complaint was received of a noisy rooster in the neighborhood. Options were explained.

1:18 North 1st Street – A property destruction complaint was filed over damage to a ditch. Officers determined it was a civil matter

2:41 p.m. 625 Washington Street – Pathfinder High School – Two juvenile girls, ages 15 and 16, were cited for possession of THC

May 6

2:24 a.m. 100 block East Main – Tiffany Willow, 32, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

May 7

3:54 p.m. 100 block Main Street – An employee of the Cowfish Restaurant was assaulted by a customer who called him vulgar names and grabbed him by the throat. Police are following up.

12:14 p.m. 1000 block North 11th – Cory SunRhodes, 36, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication and on a LPD Warrant.

May 8

11:28 a.m. 592 Main Street – A 14-yer-old female of Lander was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana

7:10 p.m. Lander area Road Rage – A caller said a male subject in a gray Toyota Tundra had tailgated her all in the way into Lander from Hudson. She stoppd in Mr D’s parking lot and he followed, yelling and scaring her. Both subjects were contacted and warned.