LPD: Man Shot, Made his way to Hospital; Political Signs Stolen; One DUI Arrest

Lander Police Blotter from 6/23/22 ti 0700 Hours on 6/24/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Garett Hamilton, 31, Lander, arrested at 2:21 p.m. on North Second Street for Driving While Under the Influence, Interference, Open Container and Assault.

Patrol Calls:

The Lander Police Department reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen showed up at the Emergency Room of SageWest Lander Thursday morning at 3:03 a.m. but refused to give any information about who shot him or where. The man was Native American so the LPD stood by until the BIA Wind River Police could arrive. No further information was available.

A resident on South 4th Street reported a number of political signs were stolen off of a porch. The theft was discovered at 7:56 a.m.

A resident in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive reported a truck off of the road with its horn blaring at 2:39 a.m. near the bridge. No further information was available.

On March 21, 2021, Michael Summers, 62, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on the Wind River Indian Reservation. A thorough investigation of the death was conducted by the FBI, with the assistance of the Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fremont County Coroner’s office. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that based on a review of the investigative and medical materials collected during the investigation, the United States declined pursuing criminal charges related to the death as there is insufficient evidence that the subject of the investigation did not act in self-defense.