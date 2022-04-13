LPD: Knife Theft Under Investigation; Search Warrant Executed in Drug Investigation

Lander Police Department Blotter 4/8/22 through 7 a.m. on 4/11/22 (Received on 4/13/22)

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Michael Standingelk, 41, Riverton, served an arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention center 4/8 at 9:44 a.m.

April Badhawk, 39, Ethete, served an arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention center 4/8 at11:05 a.m.

A 16-year-old Juvenile male of Lander was arrested for Domestic Violence, Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 2:54 pm. at an address off of Jefferson Street.

Echo Hereford, 18, Ethete, and 18-year-old Destiny Duncan, Ethete, were both cited for being Minors In Possession of Alcohol at 3:14 a.m. on the 12th at an address on Wood Street.

Patrol Calls:

Detectives initiated a Fraud investigation reported at a business in the 8110 block of Highway 789 in Lander at 10:22 a.m. on 4/8

Police were called after a known subject allegedly took four knives from a business on Highway 789. The subject was unable to be located at the time.

Some kids who had climbed onto the roof of the shelter in North Park were contacted and warned not to do that. The report came in a 7:02 o,n, ib tge 8th

A Juvenile male was reported to be trying to start a fire by the Tennis Courts on Sweetwater Street. Officers contacted the boy, warned him about playing with fire.

A domestic assault allegation proved to be only verbal and the persons involved were warned about their behavior

Lander Police executed a search warrant at an address on Amoretti Street at 10:46 on Monday, the 11th, in a drug investigation.

A fraudulent charge on a credit card was reported to police on Monday at 1:16 p.m. It is under investigation