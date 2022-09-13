LPD Investigating Theft of a Native American Artifact

Lander Police Blotter from 9/12 to 0700 Hrs on 9/13/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

A 15-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance at 1:47 p.m. at Lander Valley High School

Patrol Calls:

Lander Police received a report from South 5th Street of the theft of antlers over the past week. A report was taken.

A man urinating in an alley adjacent to Main Street was contacted and warned. The complaint was called in at 1:36 p.m.

The theft of a Native American Artifact was reports at 4:20 p.m. from the Maverick Motel. A medicine stick was taken from a window. Police are investigating.