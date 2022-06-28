LPD: Gas Drive Off; Keys taken from Intoxicated person at home

Lander Police Blotter 6/27/22 to 0700 hours 6/28/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

There were no arrests or citations issued this 24 hour period

Patrol Calls:

A gasoline drive-off was reported at the Safeway Gas Station at 8:46 a.m.

The Popo Agie One Stop reported a male subject concealed a $30 bottle of alcohol and left the store. The man was unknown to the store. The report was made at 10:26 a.m.

The mother of an intoxicated subject at 4:57p.m. at an address on North 3rd Street refused to give him the keys to his truck. The subject was warned about drinking and driving and was advised to leave the keys until he was sober.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment on Popo Agie Stree for a gas smell at 6:37 a.m. on the 28th.