LPD Friday: Warrant served; Theft; Vehicle crashed into Pylons

Lander Police Department Blotter from 7/6/22 to 0700 Hours on 7/8/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Donnie Ganadonegro, 45, Fort Washakie, was served a LPD Warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center.

Patrol Calls:

The theft of a cell phone is under investigation from an address on Buena Vista Drive reported at 1:16 p.m.

An elderly female, age not given, was transported to the hospital after crashing into two pylons on East Main Street at 2:47 p.m.

Police and an ambulance was called out at 3:38 a.m. on Friday morning to an address on Market Street for a female who had a cut wound. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.