LPD: Fourteen Arrests over Holiday Weekend; Woman Bitten by Dog, Taken to Hospital; Fires; Fender Benders

Lander Police Blotter from 7/1/22 to 0700 Hours on 7/6/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Matthew Chingmn, 26, Fort Washakie arrested at 1:43 p.m. for Assault and Battery and Public Intoxication at an address on MacFarlane Drive.

Sierra Martin, 32, Riverton, was served a LPD Warrant at the county detention center on the 1st at 3:54 p.m.

Justin Tindall, 36, Riverton, was arrested at 6:07 p.m.at the food kitchen on Washington Street after punching another man in the face. He was charged with Assault and Battery and on a Fremont County Warrant.

Marie Quiver, 35, Lander, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. on Smith Creek Road for Driving While Under the Influence

Kevin Garcia, 33, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. at North Third and Main Street for Possession of Marijuana

Junior Redhouse, 63, Ethete, arrested for Trespassing at 3:17 a.m. on the 2nd at an apartment complex on South 1st Street

Laziur Hanway, 66, Lander was arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:49 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand View Drive

Reuben Afraidofhistracks, 41, Fort Washakie, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. on Main Street on a Fremont County Warrant

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street

Josephine Whiteplume,18, Fort Washakie, was cited at 12:53 a.m. on July 4th for possession of Marijuana

Ethan Bozner, 25, Riverton, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. at Highway789 and Dillon Drive for Driving While Under the Influence

Jared SunRhodes, 42, Lander, arrested at 7:51 p.m. for Public Intoxication in the 800 block of Main Street.

Jarred Klotz, 42, Lander, was arrested after he was discovered attempting the burglary of vehicles parked along Fremont Street.

Dezarae Piper, 19, Lander, cited for No Drivers License, and,

Jeffrey Sawick, 20, Lander, was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol at 11:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Main Street.

Robert Blake, 20, from Florida, was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance at 400 East Main and Caring Way on July 5th at 12:06 a.m.

Gregory Shakespeare, 34, Lander, Cited for Driving Under Suspension and Arrested on two Fremont County Warrants

Ariasteed Bell, 25, Lander was arrested at 2:02 a.m. at Eugene and Railroad street on a Fremont County Warrant

Micael Yawakia, 39, Riverton arrested at 8:31 p.m. on 11th Street for Public intoxication

Patrol calls:

Police were notified at 9:40 a.m. on July1st that a client at the Wyoming Life Resource Center had ripped a mirror off of a vehicle there. The WLRC Administration handled the problem.

Police were called at 10:37 a.m. about an incident two weeks prior where a 12-year-female was inappropriately touched by a 19-year-old male. The report is under investigation.

A woman driving near the intersection of 400 North 3rd St. at Amoretti St. reported something hit her on the head from a vehicle that came up behind here. The vehicle or suspects were not identified.

A sign outside of Palace Pharmacy in the 1200 block of Main Street was vandalized. It is unknown when the damage occurred.

A woman and her dog walking along Jefferson Street at 5:02 a.m. was attacked by two other dogs and bitten, requiring transport to SageWest Health Center Hospital in Lander. The attack is under investigation.

An irrigation ditch at Wyoming and Capitol Streets was overflowing at 10:03 p.m. A Ditch Rider was notified.

Juveniles driving around at 8:29 p.m. on North 8th and Lincoln Street and shooting other vehicles with an air-soft pistol were stopped and warned.

A complaint was called in at 10:26 p.m. of two small infants in the bar in the 800 block of Main Street. The adults were warned and moved on.

LPD officers assisted Fremont County Deputies after a truck ran a car off of the Lyons Valley Road and the vehicle rolled. The assist was made at 4:13a.m. on July 3rd.

Lander Police assisted with traffic control at 9:50 p.m. at a large grass fire along Mortimore Lane

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded to an address on Wood Street for a porch fire that was started by fireworks at 10:59 p.m.

A Hit and Run vehicle crash was reported in the 150 block of East Main Street for a vehicle that struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

A Hit and Run crash was reported at 10:42 a.m. in the alley behind the 140 block of Main Street. Both parties were contacted. No Citations issued.

Someone jumping on a vehicle damaged the vehicle in the 180 block of South Second Street in the alley. Unknown Suspects. The report came in at 11 a.m.

A spectator at the Rodeo Grounds at 9:33 p.m. called police to report she was going to beat up another woman over a disagreement. Police were unable to contact the suspect.

A small fire on the slope below Buena Vista Drive at 10:22 p.m. was extinguished by a fire extinguisher.

Lander Firefighters were called to a fire on Four Seasons Drive started by fireworks at 12:59 a.m. on the 5th. The juveniles fled on foot.

No injuries were reported after a fender bender at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Macfarlane Drive at 10:40 a.m.

A hit and run crash was reported at 11:29 a.m. at the Lander McDonalds. The suspect vehicle fled.

A vehicle was struck in the parking lot at the Lander ACE Hardware store, No injuries. No citations issued at 6:22 p.m.

A dog at a trailer parked on Market Street was tied up outside in the heat without food or water. The dog was given both food and water. There was no one home. Police will follow-up.