LPD: Eights Arrests, Three Citations issued; Police seek info on McManus Park Fire Start

Lander Police Department Blotter from 3/31/22 through 4/1/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Robin Emery, 57, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 1:49 p.m. in the 8100 block of Highway 789 on 3/31

Richard Kingstone, 75, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication at 2:42 p.m. at South Second and Cliff Street on 4/1

Steven C’Bearing, 28, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:48 p.m. on 4/1 at the Blue Ridge Apartments

RV Dean Hereford, 54, Lander arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, at 1:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Lincoln Street

Reginald Shakespeare, 58, Lander, was cited for Public Intoxication on Buena Vista Drive in his wheelchair at 5:11 p.m. on 4/2

Ozaddi O’Neal, 20, Fort Washakie, was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, No Insurance and Speeding at 12:46 a.m. on 4/3 in the 8100 block of Highway 789.

Jarvis Large, 43, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:40 a.m. on 4/3 in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Gunnar Terhune, 34, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 11:05 a.m. on Washington Street.

Heaven Warren, 21, Kinnear, arrested on 4/3 at 3:29 p .m. on West Main Street on a Fremont County warrant

Trapper Nyhus, 22, Lander, cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana on 4/3 at 3:59 p.m. on Tweed Lane

Jared Bearcomesout, 32, Fort Washakie, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center

Patrol Calls:

Lander Police were advised of a physical assault at 2:16 a.m. on 4/1, but the crime occurred on the Wind River Reservation’s Plunkett Road. The call was transferred to the BIA Wind River Police Department.

A man cleaning out a house he had purchased found suspicious looking sticks he thought was dynamite, so he called Police. Officers confirmed the sticks were road flares.

An 11-year-old boy who got into an argument with his sisters fled the home. He was contacted by the LPD and released to his mother before noon at the Blue Ridge Apartments.

A case of identity theft was report at 1:36 p.m. on 4/1 from a Lander area residence. A report was completed for insurance purposes.

Lander Police issued an appeal to any resident who may have information on the McManus Park fire on April 2nd to please contact the Police Department. The firs started about 4:20 p.m.

The Emergency Room Staff at SageWest Health Care called police to stand by with a violent patient. Employees of the Wyoming Life Resource Center handled the situation and police were not needed. The call came in at 7:08 p.m. on 4/3.

A resident on Sweetwater Street called police to report she was scared of her boyfriend and locked herself in a bathroom. She reported she had cut a finger. EMS and police responded. The called was transported to the emergency room for evaluation.

The owner of a vehicle parked at Safeway reported both of the vehicle’s license plates had been stolen. The report was made at 8:56 a.m. on 4/4.

A female driver reported that the back window of her vehicle was shattered while it was parked in the 730 block of East Main Street. Officers speculated the wind might’ve caused the breakage.