LPD Calls: Choking Child Spit Up a Penny

Lander Police Department calls 1/10/23 to 1/11/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

January 10

11:25 a.m. 1300 Main Street at Baldwin Creek Road – S two vehicle rear-end collision was reported at the stop light. Law Enforcement was not needed.

11:28a.m. North 10th Street – middle of the block – A vehicle was parked in the middle of the street and other vehicles could not get around it due to the snow bank in the street.

6:28 p.m. Main Street – Lander Apartments – A smoke detector was going off. The Fire Department responded.

January 11

7:59 a.m. Main Street and North 4th – A report was received of harassment and threatening behavior. Police took a report.

9:04 a.m. 300 South 5th Street at Sweetwater – Someone dumped a bunch of trash on the street. It was collected and disposed of.

10:46 p.m. 800 block North 3rd – A child was choking but spit up a penny. The child was Okay.

12:22 p.m. 900 block of Diane Court – A two vehicle crash was reported, there were no injuries.

2:26 p.m. North 9th and Lincoln Street – The city’s Code Enforcement Officer will follow-up on a snow plowing complaint on the street.