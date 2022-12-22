LPD Blotter: Vandalism to a Church; Shoplifter Caught

Lander Police Report for the 48 hours ending 12/22/22 at 0700 Hours

All persons are innocent until convicted in a court of law:

December 20

8:18 a.m. South 9th Street – A caller reported a vandalism to a church building and sidewalk. Spray Paint was used.

8:56 a.m. South 7th Street – The County Coroner was called for a deceased individual.

1212 p.m. – 900 block Cliff Street – Graffiti was reported to a driveway. Spray paint was used.

5:58 p.m. – 725 Main Street @ Mr. D’s – Harley Whiteman, 50, Fort Washakie, cited for Shoplifting and arrested on two Fremont County Warrants.

December 21

12:15 a.m. on 12/21/22 – 210 MacFarlane Drive – Lilly Washington, 53, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

10:11 a.m. 460 Railroad Street – Chloe Anne Guina was served a LPD arrest warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center

1:42 p.m. 150 East Main – Emmanuel Brown, 24, Missouri, was cited for Driving Under Suspension and Possession of Marijuana.