LPD Blotter: Theft of Liquor Reported

Lander Police Department report as of 0700 hours on June 2

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

June 2

11:22 a.m. 500 block Amoretti Street – A woman received a call that said $10,000 was placed into her bank account and that she needed to withdraw $9,000 and send it to an address. It was a fraud. It is under investigation.

10:29 a.m. Popo Agie Street – Kyle Wallowingbull, 25, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication.

11:53 p.m. 100 block Pushroot Court – A second complaint was filed about a resident feeding wildlife.

June 4

12:49 p.m. Highway 789 ad Chittim Road – Deidre Comesrunningbuck, 36, Lander, cited for No Drivers License and No proof of insurance .

8:52 p.m. 725 Main street – Mr. D’s Liquor – The customer’s credit card was denied but they took the product and left the store. The suspects are known. Police will followup