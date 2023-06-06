LPD Blotter: Stolen vehicle contained Firearm; Shoplifter caught

The Lander Police Department report received on June 6, 2023

Ass suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.

June 5

8:08 a.m. 500 block Jefferson Street – The LPD Code Enforcement will investigate a complaint of a trailer full of trash that has been there for awhile.

8:36 a.m. Anslem Lee, 51, Lander and Katie Addison, 23, Ethete, were arrested for shoplifting and accessory to shoplifting.

2:16 p.m. 400 block Washakie Street – A vehicle and a firearm were reported stolen. The vehicle was a white 2007 Ford Ranger. The firearm was not identified in the report.

2:49 p.m. East Main Street at Pronghorn – Joann Bell, 32, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication

