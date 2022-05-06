LPD Blotter: Stolen Credit Card; Property Destruction

The Lander Police Department Blotter from 5/4/22 to 5/5/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Cody Hollenback, 43, Lander arrested on two Fremont County warrants at 4:41 p.m. at an address on South 1st Street.

Joei Beheler, 39, Lander, cited for Interference at 4:41 p.m. at an address on South 1st Street.

A 22-year-old female from Fort Washakie was cited for No Drivers License, a Red Light violation, and arrested on two outstanding Fremont C ounty Warrants.

Patrol Calls:

The fraudulent use of a stolen credit card from an address on Jefferson Street is under investigation. A report was made at 1:43 p.m.

The victim of a Hit and Run vehicle crash spotted the vehicle alleged to have hit his at an address on South 1st Street. A report was completed.

The Lander Police Department Blotter from 5/3/22 to 5/4/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Jacob Woody, 37, Lander, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 12:06 p.m.

Gary Moon, 42, Arapahoe, arrested at 4:41 p.m. for Public Intoxication on North 5th Street.

A 39-year-old man from Fort Washakie, William Hereford, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 10:31 a.m.

A 28-year-old male of Fort Washakie, Arron Bigknife, was served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 11:52 a.m.

Patrol Calls:

A caller at 1:44 a.m. on the 4th reported someone was following him around. The subject was contacted and warned.

The Lander Police Department Blotter from 5/2/22 to 5/3/22 at 7 a.m.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 13-year-old Lander boy was cited for Property Destruction and Interference at City Park at 5:17 p.m.

Jacob Woody, 37, Lander, Arrested at 9:28 p.m. in the 700 block of Main Street on a Fremont County warrant

Patrol Calls:

Police were called for a Lander Middle School student vaping on the campus there at 10:05 a.m.

A semi truck ran over a light pole in the 1100 block of Main Street at 3:14 p.m.