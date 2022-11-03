LPD Blotter: Multiple ‘Eggings’ reported around town; Threatening Behavoir Referred to County Attorney

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

October 31

7:37 a.m. A caller said a male subject was walking around her truck while she was warming it up in the 200 block at South 4th at Garfield. The subject was contacted. There was no problem.

7:46 a.m. A vehicle collision was reported at North 4th and Main Street. There were no injuries. A report was taken.

8:23 a.m. A lost wallet was found in the 200 block of Main Street and returned to its owner.

9:37 a.m. A bottle of liquor was stolen from the Maverik Store in the 100 block of East Main. Police did not locate the subject.

10:02 a.m. A stalking complaint was filed from an address on the 800 block of Hobson Street. The reporting party was given options to pursue.

10:08 a.m. a complaint of Harassment from the school at 250 Smith Street was handled by the school.

1:48 pm. A woman called to report her deceased husband’s truck had been stolen from South 1st Street.

4:58 p.m. A minor traffic crash was reported in the 100 block of North Second at Main. No injuries. A report was made.

5:54 p.m. Joshua Ute, 49, Fort Washakie was arrested in the 100 block of Jefferson for Public Intoxication

9:51 p.m. A house was egged in the 700 block of Wood Street by unknown suspects.

10:27 p.m. Someone threw a rock at a window and the rock didn’t go all the way through the glass in the 400 block of South 5th Street. Officers will follow-up.

November 1

12:09 a.m. Mabel SunRhodes, 22, Ethete, was arrested on two Fremont County Warrants on the Sewer Ponds Road near Lander.

12:32 a.m. Four vehicles in the 800 block of North Sixth Street had been egged by unknown subjects.

1:12 a.m. Herman Joseph Moss, III, 43, Ethete, was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:45 a.m. A caller reported four or five juveniles running up and down the 800 block of North Sixth Street egging vehicles.

7:58 a.m. Owners of vehicles parked in the 300 block of Market Street reported having been egged.

9:16 a.m. A complaint of a student vaping at LVHS was lodged, but no Vape pipe was found. There was no report.

9:32 a.m. Another complaint of vaping, this time in the Band Room at LVHS, was reported. There was no report.

11:50 a.m. A juvenile problem at Lander Middle School was reported. The incident was handled by the school.

1:07 p.m. A very cold theft report, from July 4th, was made from the 500 block of South Third Street of jewelry that was taken.

1:54 p.m. A fraud involving Craig’s List and a house for rent was determined to be a scam.

2:31 p.m. Another harassment call from LMS was received. The school handled the issue.

7:04 p.m. Another egging of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Market Street.

7:32 p.m. Police completed a report on a person being threatened by a former employee to the County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.