LPD: Adult Cited for Allowing 13-year-old to Drive

Lander Police reports

March 28

• 11:11 a.m. 750 block Jefferson Street – Police received a report of a found wallet.

• 12:30 p.m. 400 block Eugene Street – A man refusing to leave a property was issued a trespass notice.

• 12:37 p.m. 400 block Lincoln Street – A report of a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot was made.

• 4:58 p.m. 500 block Brodie Street – Officers conducted a welfare check after threats of suicide were reported. Officers indicated all involved were contacted and were deemed OK.

• 5:28 p.m. 100 block South Fifth Street – A report of a subject with suicidal thoughts was handled by EMS.

• 6:25 p.m. 300 block Market Street – Police received a report of minors who were drinking and got into a vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

• 6:37 p.m. 200 block MacFarlane Drive – Police conducted a welfare check after a report of an individual with a history of homicidal and suicidal thoughts/comments came in. Officers contacted all involved and deemed everyone OK.

• 7:33 p.m. 200 block MacFarlane Drive – Officers responded to a report of a child driving with an intoxicated individual. Zelma Bell, 68, Fort Washakie, was cited for allowing a 13-year-old girl to drive. Police determined reports of alcohol use were unfounded.

• 8:29 p.m. Lander area – Officers conducted compliance checks for tobacco.

March 29

• 2:04 a.m. 150 East Main Street – Newlynn Ridley, 49, Utah, was arrested on an LPD warrant after officers responded to a request to remove an intoxicated individual.

• 9:28 a.m. 200 block South Fourth Street – Police responded to a complaint of threats made. Officers contacted all involved and gave the reporting party options.

• 11:46 a.m. 800 Welch Boulevard – A dog owner was warned for having a dog at large.

• 12:58 p.m. 100 block North Sixth Street – James Barrett, 48, Lander, was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, having invalid vehicle registration, not having insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and having an inoperative brake light. The vehicle was towed.

• 6:04 p.m. 600 block North Eighth Street – Police received a report of a suspicious Native American male “wandering in circles in the street talking to himself and laughing randomly.” The subject was contacted and it was determined he was wearing a wireless headset and talking on the phone.

• 7:36 p.m. 800 block Main Street – Tishina Duran, 32, Ethete, was arrested for trespassing after police were called on a report of an intoxicated woman causing problems as a guest to a person who rented a room there.

• 11:56 p.m. Vance Drive – Police received a report of a woman having a psychotic breakdown, screaming, kicking down doors and threatening to kill herself. Officers contacted the individuals and the “[reporting party was] given options/all OK.”