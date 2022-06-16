Lots of Sunshine for Thursday; Much Warmer

Much warmer today with sunshine and just a few clouds. Elevated fire weather in southern Wyoming. Tomorrow will be windy and hot with isolated late day thunderstorms. There will be a better chance of showers and storms for the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Riverton and in the upper 80s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Dubois can expect high in the upper 70s. Tonight’s lows in the low to mid 50s with the upper 50s at Thermopolis and near 50 at Dubois.