September 11, 1973 – April 30, 2023

Funeral services for Lorie Ann Thomas, 49, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Ms. Thomas passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

Lorie Ann Thomas was born on September 11, 1973, daughter of Ivan H. Thomas and Alberta Tyler in Missoula, Montana.

In 1990, Miss Thomas graduated from Riverton High School. She worked for the Wind River Hotel and Casino as a slot attendant and housekeeper.

Lorie loved her time with her daughter, Veah and her grandkids. Some of her hobbies included cooking/baking and sewing.

Survivors include her son, Santee Lopez; daughter, Nevaeh Thomas; mother, Alberta Little; brothers, Stacy MedicineTop and Charles Red Cloud; sisters, Jolene Thomas and Donita Fuwilder; grandparents, Theresa TwoBulls, Gayle Thomas TwoBulls and Lawrence Smith; good friends, Nora Tabaho, Lynette Clifford, Marissa Shakespeare; familes of Thomas, Weston, TwoBulls, Tyler, Smith, Dewey, Oldman, C’Hair, Tucker and Rudd.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan Hugh Thomas; sister, Samantha R. Thomas; nephew, Shawn A. Thomas.

On-line obituaries are available and condolences for the family may be made at: TheDavisFuneralHome.com