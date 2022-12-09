Aug 21, 1992 – Dec 3, 2022

Funeral services for Lorenzo Trulin Eagle, 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Eagle Hall. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. Eagle passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Lorenzo was born on August 21, 1992, son of Trulin Marcus Oldman and Wanda Sitting Eagle in Riverton, Wyoming. He grew up living in Salt Lake City, Utah, Oregon, Florida as well as Wyoming.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews who he was always there for.

Survivors include his sister, Selene Eagle of Rawlins; brothers, Terencio Eagle of Rawlins and Stephen Eagle of Casper; grandmother, Catherine Lebbetter; aunts and uncles, Stephen Eagle, Jr., James Eagle, Stephanie Eagle, Steven Oldman, Sr., Virgil Curtis Oldman, Steven C. Oldman, Sr., Valerie Friday, Louella Monroe, Lou Oldman, Terry Teran, Pamela Sixfeathers, Bonita Smith; the families of Sitting Eagle, Oldman, Warren and numerous extended family.

Mr. Eagle was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Lawrence and Maria Oldman, Anthony and Odelia Eagle, Stephen Eagle, Sr.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com