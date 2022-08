Widespread showers and t-storms will begin to develop early this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially across the west and north. Showers and storms continue through Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonal through Sunday, but the heat returns next week. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in around 90 for Riverton, in the upper 80s for Shoshoni, Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, the low 80s for Lander and the low 70s for Dubois