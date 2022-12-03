Longtime Riverton resident up for Broadcaster of the Year

By: Shawn O’Brate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Every year since 1960 the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) select sportscasters and sportswriters from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, to receive State Sportscaster and State Sportswriters of the Year as well as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year.

This year one of our very own has been selected for one of these honors as one of the 650+ finalists. Cody Beers, the Public Relations Specialist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), has been nominated for Wyoming’s Sportscaster of the Year after a year of calling Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs’ basketball games as well as calling Fremont County’s small school football games of the week this past season.

Beers has been calling games on the radio for Fremont County for almost thirteen years, doing play-by-play as well as color for basketball, football and more. This is Beers’ first time being nominated for Wyoming Sportscaster of the year despite the decade-plus long career on the radio.

“It’s humbling to be recognized with this group of outstanding broadcasters,” Beers said. “I try to model my words after broadcasters I listened to when I was young. Guys like Rick Travis, Rich Bircumshaw and Dave Walsh and my favorite broadcasters today, our own Erick Pauley, and Hall of Famer Scott Mangold.”

Beers has a long history in Riverton and Fremont County sports including a three year stint as American Legion State Chairman. He was also a baseball coach spanning 16 years in Riverton for Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion leagues. Beers was also a Junior League Football coach for six years.

Outside of sports Beers still has multiple ties to Riverton and the rest of Fremont County as he has been a District 25 Recreation Board member for the past five years, he’s also been a Fremont County Library Foundation member for two years and is currently the chairman. Beers has been a public servant for the state of Wyoming for thirty years and has spent the past 19 years with WYDOT while growing his family which includes his wife of 31 years, Robyn, and his two sons Baylor and Brady.

While Beers awaits the results of the NSMA nominations he is getting ready for his ninth season calling basketball.

“I’m looking forward to high school basketball season and Wyoming Indian and Fremont County basketball,” Beers said. “It’s my favorite time of the year.”

You can hear Beers calling Wyoming Indian basketball games on 99.1 KWYW and watch the games live on WyoToday’s YouTube page starting with their first games on Friday, December 9th.

Alongside Beers another Riverton local is up for the same award as John Gabrielsen is also up for Wyoming’s Sports Broadcaster of the year after yet another season calling Riverton Wolverines football and helping teach media classes at Central Wyoming College.

Everyone at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News is rooting for Beers and knows he deserves all the accolades coming his way! Good luck Cody!