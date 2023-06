Showers and thunderstorms will be more confined to northwestern portions into the Bighorn Basin this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain will continue to be a threat. Showers will be possible later tonight over Johnson and Natrona counties. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the low 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 60s for Dubois.