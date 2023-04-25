Local wrestlers ready to represent Wyoming

FARGO, N.D. – The Riverton USA Wrestling team has done nothing but get better and better over the years and, especially this past season, they have grown into a formidable group of wrestlers that has now propelled two young men into the Wyoming National Team.

Daniel Clawson and Tyree Harris both qualified from the club level at Riverton USA Wrestling onto the Wyoming National Team and will soon put their skills to the test against some of the best high school wrestlers in the country when they travel to Fargo, N.D., for the National Championships.

Both of them have put everything they have on the mats this past season, and for multiple years beforehand, and it’s finally paying off with Riverton USA Wrestling’s first National Championship contenders in over five years.

“I have coached Daniel and Tyree and watched both grow into the fine young men they are right now,” Coach Keith Smith said about the two wrestlers. “They both show leadership, dedication, and integrity … Both will come in before practice and stay after to get a few extra shots or ask questions.”

Tyree Harris triple crowned in all three styles at the WAWA State Wrestling Tournament just two weeks ago (p/c Cassie Gambler)

The two young wrestlers are currently fundraising for the money to travel to Fargo and are staying humble and modest, just like they have been for years at Riverton USA Wrestling.

“Daniel and Tyree make it a point to help out with the younger kids whenever they can,” Coach Smith said. “The kids look up to them from the club.”

Most recently, at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA) State Championship, Tyree finished with a triple crown in the 16U boys’ 195-pound weight class. Meanwhile, Clawson finished in the top four in both freestyle and folkstyle in the 16U boys’ 170-pound class.

“Tyree did triple crown at state but he also was a referee because he wanted to learn as much as he could,” Coach Smith said. “I have no doubt in my mind those two young men will learn a lot from this trip which will feed their fire for wrestling.”

By: Shawn O’Brate