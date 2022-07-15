Local wrestlers ready to compete in Fargo

By Shawn O’Brate

FARGO, ND – This week is the annual Cadet-Junior National Wrestling Tournament, an gigantic wrestling tournament that takes the best young wrestlers from all around the country and pins them together on the mat to see who’s best.

The tournament, which is hosting over 6,000 wrestlers during the week of July 15th through the 22nd, has both the freestyle and the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions and has multiple Fremont County student athletes as well as other Wyomingites all across the state.

Fifty-four Wyoming juniors will be competing over the course of the week, with 2A champs like Wyatt McDermott from Thermopolis and Riverton’s Parker DeVries who finished second at the Junior State Championships in the 170 pound category back in March.

Another competitor from Fremont County is Wind River’s Wiley Phileo who will soon be transferring to Shoshoni High School. Phileo will be competing in the Greco-Roman style portion of the Cadet-Junior Tournament and will be doing so with the mentality that this massive tournament is simply another learning experience.

“I’m going to be a sophomore so this is a good chance to see what makes winners,” Phileo said before heading off to North Dakota earlier this week.

Phileo is coming off multiple first place finishes this season, including the 16U 126-132 pound weight group at the Maddyx Fischer Memorial Tournament in Riverton back in April.

The difference between this tournament and that is the sheer size, as well as the major difference in skill levels from ages 16 and under, but that doesn’t mean that Phileo is walking into North Dakota with any fear in himself.

“This is the biggest tournament I’ve been to, and I might ever go to,” Phileo said, “But I’m looking to win and get the best finish I can.”

Phileo added that he was there for more than winning though:

“I’m going to absorb everything and see what works, what makes winners, [and] what the older kids do well…I’m going to bring back everything I learn this week to Wyoming so I can use it next season too.”

With that mentality Shoshoni High School is lucky to have Phileo on their side of the mats this upcoming year.

Thermopolis is sending three young wrestlers to the major tournament in North Dakota: Dalton Price, Mason Reese and Colter Price who all have top-three placements since January of this year.

Another Fremont County wrestler, Hunter Velarde, qualified for the large tournament but because of his Lander Lobos team qualifying for the Northwest Regional Tournament in Senior Babe Ruth Baseball he will be unavailable.

Fort Washakie’s Joaquin Stevens will also be in attendance, fresh off a third place finish in the Junior State Championships in the boys’ 145lb division.

These athletes will have a lot to prove in North Dakota this week but will surely have fun no matter how they finish in their respective weight classes. Good luck to everyone participating in the annual tournament!