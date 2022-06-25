Local Students on UW Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Fremont and Washakie Counties on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Dubois

Autumn Cummings

James D. Taylor

Fort Washakie

Charlie J. Enos

Katie Elizabeth Hines

Lander

Emma Jo Comstock

Mason Rosalie Jacobson

Nathaniel D. Morneau

Andrea L. Stigers

Tina Yaw

Riverton

Jocelyn Alvarado

Steven A. Aragon

Carrie Brooke Faaberg

Cambrie J. Gray

Tonya D. Martin

Jeremy Molt

Paige Nolan

Alexa Nowland

Tanner Selvig

Terry D. Want

Worland

Katelin N. Scheuerman

Narisse Annette Trippel