The Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center at the University of Wyoming. UW Photo

Local Students on UW Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 21 students from Fremont and Washakie Counties on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.

Students are:

Dubois               
Autumn Cummings
James D. Taylor

Fort Washakie        
Charlie J. Enos
Katie Elizabeth Hines

Lander               
Emma Jo Comstock
Mason Rosalie Jacobson
Nathaniel D. Morneau
Andrea L. Stigers
Tina Yaw

Riverton             
Jocelyn Alvarado
Steven A. Aragon
Carrie Brooke Faaberg
Cambrie J. Gray
Tonya D. Martin
Jeremy Molt
Paige Nolan
Alexa Nowland
Tanner Selvig
Terry D. Want

Worland              
Katelin N. Scheuerman
Narisse Annette Trippel