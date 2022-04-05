Local St. Stephens BB star set to join CWC Rustlers next season

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

Local St. Stephens basketball superstar Jordan Barraza officially announced that he would be joining the Central Wyoming men’s basketball team next year after a sublime senior season.

The superb shooting guard has lived in St. Stephens for his entire life and that played a factor in deciding which school he wanted to attend and play basketball at initially.

“CWC allows my family to watch me more,” Barraza said after being announced as a Rustler next year, “the coaches are great. Coach Brad Schmit is a good coach and he seems like he knows what he’s doing.”

Coach Schmit even admitted that the past few seasons have not gone how he and his coaching staff have hoped, but with star power like Barraza coming into the program there’s hope that those years will be things of the past.

“He could be really special,” coach Schmit said about Barraza, “our region is really strong, and the pandemic didn’t help, but Barraza has a chance to come in and be special.”

Barraza has already been in the gym working with players with college experience which he says has already helped him “work on what I need to get better at”.

If one were to just look at his statistics from the past year you may wonder just what he needs to work on before heading onto college. After averaging a double-double with 30.3 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game the 6’4” guard has plenty of room for error.

Shooting 61% from the field and almost 40% from three have made Barraza a known name across central Wyoming, so much so that coach Schmit knew he could be a great fit after watching a little film on him.

“He’s a natural basketball player,” Schmit praised Barraza, “he can score from all three levels, he’s deceptively athletic. He can really score from anywhere. We’re really excited.”

Barraza is just as excited as his new coach is, he’s “excited to play with better players and a whole new program” which he says will make him a better basketball player overall.

As of now Barraza has already shown he’s a pretty solid basketball player, averaging almost two steals per game and 4.5 blocks per game on top of his exquisite scoring, but coach Schmit says that the first year of college basketball can be difficult.

“Once you get exposed to the rigors of the day-to-day work,” Schmit said about college compared to high school basketball, “you really start to see who works and who doesn’t.”

But Barraza knows that and he’s not afraid:

“I’ve been working hard,” Barraza said, “I push myself every game and every practice. I think it’s shown.”

It definitely has and if that continues both Barraza and coach Schmit believe he could make a difference at a four-year school in the future like plenty of CWC alums have done before.