Local Sports Roundup: Basketball, Wrestling, Swimming, Nordic Skiing, Indoor Track

Weekend high school basketball scores:

Thursday-Boys

Wind River 81, Dubois 45

Wyoming Indian 64, Shoshoni 55

Friday-Boys

Riverton 68, Jackson 66 (OT)

Powell 53, Lander Valley 52 (Game winning trey by Brock Johnson at the buzzer)

Lyman 48, Thermopolis 30

Worland 67, Mountain View 29

Shoshoni 73, St. Stephens 71

Midwest 74, Dubois JV 45

Saturday – Boys

Riverton 55, Star Valley 51

Lander Valley 52, Lovell 50 (OT)

Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 47

Worland 68, Lyman 54

Big Piney 71, Wind River 57

Wright 67, Shoshoni 58

Wyoming Indian 64, Rocky Mountain 62

Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 48 (OT)

Thursday – Girls

Wind River 52, Dubois 33

Wyoming Indian 60, Shoshoni 35

Riverton 48, Jackson 17

Friday – Girls

Powell 55, Lander Valley 34

Mountain View 63, Worland 43

Lyman 43, Thermopolis 30

Shoshoni 69, St. Stephens 25

Saturday – Girls

Star Valley 45, Riverton 41

Lovell 52, Lander Valley 40

Mountain View 54, Thermopolis 40

Worland 57, Lyman 51

Big Piney 61, Wind River 53

Rocky Mountain 50, Wyoming Indian 46

Wright 64, Shoshoni 44

Boys Swimming – 3A West Regionals at Lander- From Wyopreps.com

Lander Valley 386, Green River 255, Evanston 186, Kemmerer 144, Lyman 118, Rawlins 111, Sublette County 87.



Lander Valley won 8 of the 12 events at the meet. Dylan Huelskamp captured the 50 & 100 freestyle races. The Tigers swept all 3 relays. Brady Young from Green River won the 200 & 500 freestyle races.





Wrestling- Dual at Powell

Powell 57, Lander Valley 19

Wrestling – Greybull Memorial Invite

Shoshoni Girls – First

Wind River Boys – Second

Nordic Skiing at Casper via Wyopreps.com

Friday Results

Girls- Ally Wheeler of Natrona County won the girls’ division at 28:58.3. Elisa Wachob of Cody and Emily Anderson of Lander Valley came in 2nd and 3rd.

Boys -Kelly Walsh’s Fisk Johansson won the men’s varsity division at 25:41.5. Lander’ Valley’s Diego Lobatos and Bennett Hutchison took 2nd and 3rd.



Saturday Results

Girls -NC’s Ally Wheeler made it a weekend sweep on her home trails. She won the freestyle race at 24.58.8. Eliza Fay from Laramie was 2nd, and Elisa Wachob of Cody came in 3rd.

Boys – Bennett Hutchison of Lander Valley won the race at a time of 21:56.1. Laramie’s Jack Voos was runner-up, while Fisk Johansson of KW came in third.

Indoor Track and Field