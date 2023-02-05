Local Sports Roundup: Basketball, Wrestling, Swimming, Nordic Skiing, Indoor Track

Weekend high school basketball scores:
Thursday-Boys
Wind River 81, Dubois 45
Wyoming Indian 64, Shoshoni 55
Friday-Boys
Riverton 68, Jackson 66 (OT)
Powell 53, Lander Valley 52 (Game winning trey by Brock Johnson at the buzzer)
Lyman 48, Thermopolis 30
Worland 67, Mountain View 29
Shoshoni 73, St. Stephens 71
Midwest 74, Dubois JV 45
Saturday – Boys
Riverton 55, Star Valley 51
Lander Valley 52, Lovell 50 (OT)
Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 47
Worland 68, Lyman 54
Big Piney 71, Wind River 57
Wright 67, Shoshoni 58
Wyoming Indian 64, Rocky Mountain 62
Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 48 (OT)
Thursday – Girls
Wind River 52, Dubois 33
Wyoming Indian 60, Shoshoni 35
Riverton 48, Jackson 17
Friday – Girls
Powell 55, Lander Valley 34
Mountain View 63, Worland 43
Lyman 43, Thermopolis 30
Shoshoni 69, St. Stephens 25
Saturday – Girls
Star Valley 45, Riverton 41
Lovell 52, Lander Valley 40
Mountain View 54, Thermopolis 40
Worland 57, Lyman 51
Big Piney 61, Wind River 53
Rocky Mountain 50, Wyoming Indian 46
Wright 64, Shoshoni 44
Boys Swimming – 3A West Regionals at Lander- From Wyopreps.com
Lander Valley 386, Green River 255, Evanston 186, Kemmerer 144, Lyman 118, Rawlins 111, Sublette County 87.
Lander Valley won 8 of the 12 events at the meet. Dylan Huelskamp captured the 50 & 100 freestyle races. The Tigers swept all 3 relays. Brady Young from Green River won the 200 & 500 freestyle races.
Wrestling- Dual at Powell
Powell 57, Lander Valley 19
Wrestling – Greybull Memorial Invite
Shoshoni Girls – First
Wind River Boys – Second
Nordic Skiing at Casper via Wyopreps.com
Friday Results
Girls- Ally Wheeler of Natrona County won the girls’ division at 28:58.3. Elisa Wachob of Cody and Emily Anderson of Lander Valley came in 2nd and 3rd.
Boys -Kelly Walsh’s Fisk Johansson won the men’s varsity division at 25:41.5. Lander’ Valley’s Diego Lobatos and Bennett Hutchison took 2nd and 3rd.
Saturday Results
Girls -NC’s Ally Wheeler made it a weekend sweep on her home trails. She won the freestyle race at 24.58.8. Eliza Fay from Laramie was 2nd, and Elisa Wachob of Cody came in 3rd.
Boys – Bennett Hutchison of Lander Valley won the race at a time of 21:56.1. Laramie’s Jack Voos was runner-up, while Fisk Johansson of KW came in third.
Indoor Track and Field
UHSTCA Indoor Invitational at Olympic Ice Oval in Kearns, UT
Colby Jenks of Pinedale won the 800 meters at 1:53.41. Evanston won the 4×200 relay at 1:33.87. Maddix Holmes of Rock Springs placed 3rd in the pole vault. Lander’s Gage Gose took 2nd in the 60-meter hurdles.