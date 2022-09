The National Weather Service in Riverton reported Record high temperatures were set on the first day of September:

• Lander: New Record 98 / Old 94 in 1983 & 2019

• Riverton: New Record 97 / Old 94 in 2019

• Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019 –

These temperature records are reported at airports.

The high temperatures to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for the Labor Day Holiday weekend.