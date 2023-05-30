Local players leave as champions of Chiefs Nation Tournament

ETHETE – Even though the school year has officially ended, and the Wyoming Indian High School (WIHS) spectacular basketball courts are no longer filled with students in gym class or Coach Aleta Moss’ girls practicing for the next season, that does not necessarily mean that there aren’t some competitive games happening at the home of the Chiefs.

This past weekend was one of a few basketball tournaments that will take place at Allen Redman Jr. Gymnasium, pitting 12 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams against each other over the course of three days. On the final day only one team in both brackets could be champions, and the competitiveness filled the air Sunday afternoon with teams of women and men both trying to end on top before their Memorial Day weekend could truly begin.

In the women’s bracket the final game was between NdNTime and CNJ, two teams that obviously knew each other very well due to their fun-loving attitudes on the court even if they found themselves down by 15 points or shoved to the ground on a hard drive inside. The smiles and baskets took place for 40 minutes, splitting the game into two 20-minute halves, with the first half ending 29-28 in favor of NdNTime.

In the end it was CNJ taking the lead and never letting go, winning the tournament in front of many family members from Ethete as well as their former Lady Chiefs’ Head Coach Moss.

Coach Moss wasn’t the only WIHS coach there helping out; the boys’ Coach Craig Ferris was also present as a referee and sporting a new, thick beard that does not make an appearance very often during the Chiefs’ regular season. Ferris was helping referee all weekend long, but right before the championship game he sat down and looked around at some of the talent that had passed through the hallways that was now on the court.



The CNJ team took first in the women’s bracket thanks to some strong play from former WIHS Lady Chiefs players. (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“It’s a proud moment watching all my old former players,” Coach Ferris said. “We got one here in the championship [and] a couple other guys made it all the way to the third-place game … Makes you proud as a coach watching all your former players playing as hard and giving everything they had on the court like they did for you in high school.”

It was all smiles after the women’s game, especially from the bench of CNJ who had plenty of fans make the short drive up to WIHS. After the women’s game was when the men took the court and went at each other.

It was the We-R-One team, filled with quite a few former WIHS Chiefs and local talent, against the OFOMS squad that hailed from Flathead, Mont. The game was pretty physical under the basket with larger bodies filling the paint, but threes rained in from both sides of the court and rattled up the scoreboard.

At the end of 40 minutes it was the local team, We-R-One, that took the top spot and walked away as champions. The local team immediately started celebrating with their friends and family like many teams have over the years, but not nearly as often since the emergence of COVID-19, something that Coach Ferris mentioned when talking about the tournament.

We-R-One took the top spot in the men’s bracket after a grueling road to the championship game. (p/c Aleta Moss)

“Ever since our school got shut down for COVID and stuff, our board wanted us to open it up, invite the community in and get everything going again and I think this is the perfect thing to do,” Ferris stated before the final game.

Finally, after three days of play, it was time for local players and coaches to take a well-deserved break and enjoy the warm weather on a sunny Memorial Day. Be sure to stay tuned into the Community Calendar to see updated dates and information on other tournaments taking place in Ethete over the summer.

The rest of the top three teams are pictured below, courtesy of Chiefs Nation‘s Facebook Page:

Men’s second place team: OFOMS. All Stars- Rylie Spoonhunter. & Tyree Whitcomb

Women’s Third place team: Skoden. All Stars- Jaden Ferris & Aloyna Spoonhunter

Men’s Third place team: WYO. All Stars- Chaske Valdez & G MedicineCloud III

Women’s Second Place team: NDN time. All Stars- Kia Pokibro & Macee

By: Shawn O’Brate