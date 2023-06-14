Local players finish basketball career in Wyoming-Montana Series

GILLETTE / LOCKWOOD, MT– Over the years the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series has been largely dominated by the Big Sky Country state and this past weekend the Wyoming basketball players were looking to change that. Sadly, neither the girls or the boys team, which featured some local names on the roster, were able to get the job done but it does not diminish the great work and effort they all put forth during their senior season on the courts.

The girls of Montana dominated in the series, playing at the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College instead of in Sheridan, despite the Wyoming All-Star team gaining an 8-0 lead to start off the first game. But, immediately following the Wyoming surge to begin the game, Montana’s girls pulled off 16 unanswered points, mainly thanks to Montana’s Layne Kearns.

Kearns scored a game-high 22 points before the final horn, 18 of which all coming from the first half.

Ryan Wells took a shot from right at the free throw line against Montana (p/c Ryan Wells)

Wyoming found themselves giving up bucket after bucket, ending up on the wrong end of a 24-4 run, but they eventually cut the 20-point lead down to 12 before the middle of the second quarter. Montana would not let that stand for very long though, boosting their lead back up to 43-24 at halftime.

Nothing went right for Wyoming in the second half, ultimately losing the game 73-44 and extending the Montana girls’ win streak. Campbell County’s Raimi Hladky finished with a team-high 13 points, followed closely by Newcastle’s Jaylen Ostenson (10 points).

Then, Saturday’s game to try and even the weekend did not go Wyoming’s way again, ending with an 82-62 loss. Ostenson led the team that night with 14 points in what would be the Montana team’s 13th-straight victory over Wyoming. The girls from up north now lead the all-time series 39-13.

Then it came time for the boys to take the court. On that court were two local ballers, both of whom led their team in scoring, with Lander Valley’s Brenon Stauffenberg (14.9 points per game) and Dubois’ Ryan Wells (24.8 ppg).

In the first game between the two sets of boys teams Montana showed why they are consistently winding up on top of the series, entering the weekend on a 21-game win streak, with great passing and speed up and down the floor.

“It was a lot tougher competition level than I’m used to,” Wells said after the weekend. “But I was able to put the ball in the hole when I got the chance.”

Those chances did not come often for Wells or Stauffenberg thanks to the pressure of Montana’s defense. At the end of Friday’s game the Montana boys were on top yet again, this time breaking records with how lopsided their victory was. The 92-44 win for Montana was the third-largest margin of victory in the 93-game history of the series. Over the course of the 47 years that the Montana-Wyoming rivalry has been played no other Wyoming team has been held to 44 or less points either, meaning Montana really had a win for the ages.

One of the main reasons that Montana was able to dominate so much this year was due to the massive size difference between the two squads. Wyoming’s height didn’t even reach six-foot three-inches, while Montana was able to put one of their many tall players down in the post for easy baskets.

Saturday night’s game in Lockwood wasn’t much easier for the Wyoming team either, falling by a score of 101-66. This came after yet another huge second half by the Treasure State, following up a 57-17 performance on Friday with a 56-35 run on Saturday.

Much like the girls of Wyoming, the All-Star team from the Cowboy State is stuck looking up at Montana in the all-time series with the Big Sky state now leading 67-27.

“Overall it was a great weekend and I couldn’t be more thankful to play with the group of guys that were there,” Wells said after the games.

By: Shawn O’Brate