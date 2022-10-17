Local Northwest College wrestlers attacked by grizzly bear

CODY – This past Saturday four members of the Northwest College Trapper Wrestling team were attacked by a grizzly bear on a hike. The wrestlers, Kendell Cummings of Evanston and Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, suffered serious injuries from the attack while two other Trapper wrestlers were uninjured and helped bring the two to a local Billings-area hospital.

Northwest College, which is located in Powell, sent an email with a letter directly from President Lisa Watson stating that “Due to the suddenness of the encounter, they were not able to deploy their bear spray” and that “Both men are currently under medical care and expected to make a full recovery.”

Cummings, a sophomore, was life-flighted to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana immediately while Lowry, also a sophomore, was taken to a regional hospital in Cody by ambulance before eventually being life-flighted to Billings. The two were part of a foursome hiking trip with two other Trapper wrestlers.

President Watson continued by saying that it took “quick thinking” and “no small amount of bravery” for this attack to end without a tragic fatality. The Trapper wrestling coach, Jim Zeigler, and the team has already made their way to Billings to show their support and good wishes.