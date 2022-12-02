Local Lawmakers get Committee Assignments for 67th Legislature

Fremont County Legislators have received their committee assignments for the upcoming 67th session of the Wyoming State Legislature. Two county lawmakers have been selected for the prestigious Joint Appropriations Committee, including St. Sen. Tim Salazar of Riverton and St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander. For Larsen it is a re-appointment to that committee.

St. Senator Cale Case of Lander has been re-appointed the chairman of the Senate Revenue Committee and he will also sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee. St. Sen. Ed Cooper of Ten Sleep (Shoshoni/Lysite) will sit on the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.

In the House of Representatives, Riverton St. Rep. Ember Oakley will serve on two committees, Judiciary and Revenue. Rep. John Winter of Thermopolis (Lysite/Shoshoni) will be on the Agriculture plus the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committees while Rep. Pepper Ottman of HD 34 will sit on the Corporations, Election and Political Subdivision committee. Newly elected Rep. from HD 33, Sarah Penn, was appointed to the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

Sen Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower has been nominated for Senate President and Rep. Albert Sommers of Pinedale was nominated for Speaker of the House.

Members of leadership in both houses will be formally confirmed and newly elected legislators will be sworn in January 10th beginning at noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution