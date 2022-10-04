Local High School cowboys, cowgirls shine at Wheatland tournament

By: Shawn O’Brate

WHEATLAND – The high school rodeo season has officially begun as students from around Fremont County and the rest of Wyoming are in their third week of the season after weekends in Riverton and Jackson have shaken some of the rust off.

This past weekend the tournament in Wheatland was tense with some noticeable names returning to the top of the points total when it was all said and done.

One name was Shoshoni’s Irelynn Campbell, sister of the Wranglers’ stout running back and rodeo cowboy Cannon Campbell, who toppled the competition in Barrel Racing on Saturday’s first events. She finished with a time of 18.282 seconds, just 0.15 seconds ahead of Kinnear’s Faye Hellyer, another common name near the top in most tournaments.

Pavilion’s Melanie Vigoren also competed in the Barrel Racing event, but found herself just a few seconds behind achieving points on the first day, she also found herself in the top-fifteen of the Breakaway Roping event later on in the evening. But, where Vigoren really excelled was the Light Rifle event where she placed first with a score of 289, almost 40 points ahead of the next-best shooter, Rowdy Alameda from Saratoga.

Over in the boys’ events Lander’s Levi Vold and Riverton’s Aidan Ruby were unable to stay on their bull, falling short of Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett who was the only one to record a time on Saturday.

Aidan Ruby is still looking to get back to mid-season form this year (p/c Wayne Hassinger)

Speaking of Lander, Jordan Bonenberger finished sixth in the Goat Tying event with a time of 8.31 seconds.

To end the first day Shoshoni’s Cannon Campbell (mentioned above) did what he does best outside running in touchdowns and tackling opponents’ QBs–he wrestled steers to the ground and he did so quickly. Campbell (9.13 seconds) would finish second in the Steer Wrestling event behind a blitzing speed of 6.31 seconds by Wellington’s Bohdi Coombs.

Cannon Campbell excelled once again at the Steer Wrestling event, something he’s grown in for the past few years as a cowboy (p/c Wayne Hassinger)

The second day saw some immediate success from Thermopolis’ Roedy Farrell in the Bareback Riding competition, showing up in her only event of Sunday’s tournament with a score of 66, just three above Saratoga’s Tuker Carricato.

Hellyer out of Kinnear had another great day, finishing…

