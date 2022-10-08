Local H.S. Football Teams go 3-3 this past weekend with 2 games to go

Here are the end of the week scores from local and statewide high school football action. Scores from WyoTodayMedia and WyoPreps.com

Locally, Shoshoni came from behind to defeat Big Piney 28-24 in dramatic fashion in a game heard on KYWY, 99.1 and seen on WyoTodayYou Tube.

Lander Valley stormed to a shut-out 28-0 win over Rawlins with Evan Stephenson scoring twice on pass plays from Quarterback Brennon Stauffenberg in a game heard on KFCW 93.1 and seen on WyoTodayYouTube.

Wind River rolled to a big win at Greybull, outscoring the Buffs 64-14 in a rout. #3 Wind River meets #2 Shoshoni at Pavillion this coming week in one of the state’s premier games. The Cougars and Wranglers contest will be featured as WyoTodayMedia’s game of the week Thursday night on KWYW, 99.1 and WyoTodayYouTube.

Riverton’s Wolverines fell to the Douglas Bearcats for the 10th time in their last 11 meetings by a 56-7 score. Riverton hits the road to face Buffalo this coming week.

Buffalo’s Bison stomped on Worland’s Warriors 49-7. Worland faces Lander Valley this coming Friday in Lander.

The Lyman Eagles ran all over the Thermopolis Bobcats at home Friday afternoon, 58-25 on a game heard on KDNO, 101.7 and viewed on WyoTodayYouTube.

The Dubois Rams and Ten Sleep Pioneers play Saturday afternoon.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 6

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Shoshoni 28 #5 Big Piney 24 – Pehton Truempler’s 3rd TD run on 4th & 7 with 1 min left gives Shoshoni the lead. Punchers had the lead after a fumble recovery and a 49-yard TD pass with 5:20 left.

Wright 65 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 – the Panthers get their 1st win of the season. They led 52-0 at halftime.

Friday, Oct. 7

Class 4A

#1 Sheridan 48 Kelly Walsh 13

#2 Cheyenne East 28 #4 Cheyenne Central 17

#3 Natrona County 41 Campbell County 6

#5 Thunder Basin 68 Laramie 7

Rock Springs 48 Cheyenne South 7

Class 3A

#1 Cody 35 #2 Star Valley 25

#3 Douglas 56 Riverton 7

#4 Buffalo 49 Worland 7

Green River 33 #5 Jackson 17

Lander Valley 28 Rawlins 0

Powell 35 Evanston 20

Class 2A

#3 Lyman 58 Thermopolis 25

#2 Tongue River 13 Burns 7

#4 Big Horn 59 Newcastle 26

Kemmerer 22 Pinedale 0

Upton-Sundance 24 Wheatland 7

#1 Lovell 53 Mountain View 20

Torrington 24 Glenrock 0

Class 1A-9 Man

#1 Pine Bluffs 57 Saratoga 12

#3 Wind River 64 Greybull 14

Lusk 30 Moorcroft 18

Rocky Mountain 52 Riverside 14

Southeast 36 #4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 35

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian – canceled; Chiefs receive a forfeit win.

Class 1A-6 Man

Farson-Eden 83 H.E.M. 6

Hulett 62 Midwest 31

#3 Burlington 78 #5 Kaycee 20

#5 Cokeville 26 Rich County, Utah, 12

Saturday, Oct. 8

Class 1A-6 Man

#1 Little Snake River at #4 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Natrona JV at 1A-6 Man #2 Dubois, noon