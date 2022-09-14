Local H.S. Bands participated in UW’s annual Band Day

Forty-four high school bands from four states gathered in Laramie this past Saturday for the annual Band Day at War Memorial Stadium for the Wyoming vs Northern Colorado football game. The massed bands joined UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band for a halftime show. States represented at Band Day included Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and California.

Included were the bands from Riverton and Lander Valley. Riverton’s band members were dressed in black tee-shirts and Lander’s musicians were in green tees, both with black trousers.

With Western Thunder members providing a a W-Y-O outline on the field, the high school musicians rushed in to fill in the letters (See photo above). The massed band then played Wyoming’s Fight Song, Ragtime Cowboy Joe to the crowd of 22,863.