Local golf phenom picks up biggest WSGA win of career

RIVERTON – It’s not rare to see the Riverton High School (RHS) golf superstar Parker Paxton on the top of a scoreboard during the regular season, especially on golf courses in Fremont County, but this past month the future Colorado Buffalo prodigy has been stacking bigger and bigger wins together.

Paxton kissed his newest trophy in his lucky bright pink Nike shirt (p/c Parker Paxton)

Paxton, a soon-to-be senior at RHS, has already attempted and won some of the toughest competitions that the state of Wyoming has to offer, both in and out of the high school sanctioned events. He’s a back-to-back-to-back individual state champion, he’s helped his Wolverine golf team win back-to-back state championships, he’s golfed all over the country and nearly qualified for the U.S. Open, but he didn’t have his name on one particular trophy until this past weekend.

Down in Sheridan, at the Kendrick Golf Course, was where Paxton found himself for the 2023 Wyoming State Golf Association (WSGA) Amateur Championship. The tournament was one of the very few that Paxton had not won before, but that changed this weekend.

On the first day of play the RHS senior put up a 69 (-1) which tied Casper’s Russel Sprecher for first at the end of 18 holes. The second day came with some hail, like much of Fremont County received, and the tournament was forced to be “shortened to 36 holes instead of 52″ according to WSGA Executive Director Dave Snyder (below).

Parker Paxton smiled next to WSGA Exec. Director Dave Snyder (p/c Parker Paxton)

Even then, Paxton would not be denied. He finished the second round with a score of 67 (-3) which was the second-best score of the day and plenty good enough to keep him at the top of the list.

Paxton’s score of 136 (-4) over two days beat out Casper’s Logan Hensley (-1) and Cody’s Hunter Hall (-1). The senior finally found the play to put his name on the bottom of the two foot trophy, something even his brother Easton couldn’t do during his time in Riverton. This all comes just two weeks after Paxton toppled even more high-end competition at the 2023 WSGA Match Play at Devils Tower, earning his second title in the event in three years.

The Wolverine star also joked that he will no longer be wearing any other color than pink on his final days of play from here on out, sporting the same bright Nike shirt during both of his huge victories.

“[There’s] only been two tournaments I have done that in and I won both so I am gonna start doing that,” Paxton texted after his Amateur Championship victory.

Riverton’s Gatorade Player of the Year and superstar golfer is now in a lull before his hectic July schedule, but he will soon be looking to make it four-for-four in the state tournament this upcoming fall. Until then you can likely see him swinging the wrenches at Riverton Country Club during any downtime

For more information on this story, including quotes, scores and pictures, be sure to check out the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, WY.

By: Shawn O’Brate