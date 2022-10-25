Local football schools lose out on playoff spots

By: Shawn O’Brate
In case you missed your daily WyoToday Sports Sidelines on the radio, or you have not picked up a Ranger or Lander Journal newspaper, the Lander Tigers and Riverton Wolverines were playing for different playoff spots on Friday in their respective games.
Riverton was in a “win and you’re in” game against the Warriors in Worland, while Lander was playing for first place and home field advantage against the Bearcats in Douglas.
Both teams lost, with one loss being far worse than the other.
Riverton started out hot, going up 14-6 on Worland early, but they would come out of the halftime huddle flat and end up losing the game 42-21, meaning their season is over. They finished 1-8 with their one win coming against Rawlins for the second season in a row.
As for Lander Tigers they were facing a tough Douglas team. Not only that, they were facing them without their leading rusher, Jack Pasquinelli, who went out with an injury the week before.
They wouldn’t even wait to come out of the halftime huddle to play flat football, they would come out flat from the beginning. They allowed 3 touchdowns in 3 drives while the Tigers only moved forward 7 total yards in their first three drives. They would end up losing 45-0 and dropping to #3 in the 3A East, meaning they face their opponents on the road to try and break their four-year long “Quarterfinal Curse”.
