Local Economic Development Successes Celebrated: There’s More Than You Think

At the conclusion of Economic Development Week with the Fremont County Start-Up Challenge, Riverton’s Economic Development Director, Kevin Kershisnik, took a few minutes to talk about the local climate for business development. He noted the most successful form of business development is expansion and retention of current businesses, which he said is ongoing.

One of the biggest recent successes, he said, was the passage of the half-cent Economic Development Tax that is providing funds for Fremont County businesses to get started or to expand and add more local jobs. The tax is also providing critical funding for the county’s transportation sector and Central Wyoming Regional Airport’s Commercial Air Service. A key to the passage of the tax, according to Kershisnik was the support of the county’s elected officials.

Successes Kershisnik noted were:

• Establishment of the Wyoming Business Council’s Wyoming Business Resource Network to help businesses statewide.

• The new Wyoming Innovation Partnership with Central Wyoming College and the University of Wyoming.

• Wyoming Economic Development Association’s (WEDA) efforts to pull multiple counties in on projects.

• The Wyoming Aeronautics Capacity Purchase Agreement at four airports helps with the state’s transportation infrastructure, including Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

• The new Riverton Medical District Hospital loan from USDA. A geo-technical exploration was conducted at the future site of the hospital earlier this month (see photo below)

• Kifaru Outdoors relocated to Riverton from Colorado to manufacture outdoor products, including high end backpacks and remodeling of the former Linton’s Big R is underway

• Bow Spider product development at Pavillion.

• The new granite company in Lander where Western Printing was formerly located.

• The new Maven Outdoors headquarter building in Lander now under construction will add at least 20 new jobs.

• Brunton now under local ownership, and they returned sales, marketing and engineering jobs back to Riverton.

• Legacy Molding increased its lease to its entire building, went from 30 or so employees to 80 employees with an off-site location as well.

• Wind River Development sold the PerTech building to the current occupants who expanded their product line to electronic circuit boards and medical equipment beyond printers and scanners.

• Smart Start Daycare is a workforce enabler providing child care for working parents.

• High Mountain Seasonings expanded with automated systems.

• The Genuine Meats success story and a new effort to use renderings from there into fertilizer.

• The purchase of The Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News by the Wind River Radio Network, now an employee wholly-owned company which added new jobs to the local economy.

• Expansion at the County 10 co-working space, the 307 Maker Space, the RISE Grant from CWC Bootstrap Collaborative to bring people together to brainstorm businesses.

• and more, much more.

“A lot of folks are engaged on behalf of the community,” Kershisnik said. “We also have a plethora of workforce training and grants available.”

He said local business updates are held the fourth Wednesday of each month at a 7 a.m. breakfast at The Sundowner by the Riverton Economic and Community Development Association (RECDA).