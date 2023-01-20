Local CWC soccer coach destined for D1

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – The Central Wyoming College (CWC) soccer teams have had some up-and-down times over the past few years with a few different head coaches, COVID causing players to leave, and the entire athletic department fumbling to find the right path that will lead to success overall. And while there have been many different faces that have passed through the halls of CWC the one constant has been the now-assistant coach, Jakob Rosenberg.

Rosenberg came to CWC back in July of 2020 after the former head coach of the Rustlers’ soccer program, Brooks Paskett, invited him to come be the assistant coach right after the pandemic began. Shortly after, Paskett left the program for a job in Laramie and left a 24-year old Rosenberg in charge of 26 girls and boys that all came to CWC to play soccer.

“It was a little scary at first, that first week especially,” Rosenberg said about his quick succession to interim head coach. “I had about two months under him and then I just got thrown right into it … I really buckled down, got into recruiting, got into practice planning, signing recruits, taking people on visits, learning the NJCAA regulations all kind of at once.”

Rosenberg not only helped CWC when he could have folded under the pressure and moved back to New York City, but he did so with multiple intentions. One of those intentions has been with him “for decades” and still resides within him to this day … to work in the D1 soccer world, but it’s not his only goal persay.

“In five years I just want to be somewhere I’m comfortable, that’s all I really care about. I don’t have a location, or a team, or a program in mind … preferably I’d like to be working at the D1 level but if ‘m not, as long as I’m comfortable and happy with the job that I have and it’s challenging enough and I can help players on the team, that’s all I really want,” Rosenberg explained.

The 26-year old assistant coach has had ideas of coaching soccer since before he attended and graduated from Elon University in North Carolina with a Sports Management degree, all the way back in Manhattan, New York when he attended LaGuardia High School of Music, Art and Performing Arts.

For now the assistant coach is happy entering his third season with CWC, this time as an assistant coach to head coach Steven Harrison in his second season, and he’s learning a lot more on the sidelines than he did as interim head coach two years ago.

“I was learning by trial, now I get to see how a lot more is done,” Rosenberg explained. “[Coach] Harrison has run successful programs and I get to finally watch what changes he makes, what he looks for on the practice field, what he looks for off the field, how to work well with him one-on-one, what I need to bring to compliment him and the team.”

Now that the preparations for the 2023 season have already begun there is a different feel for the entire soccer program, something that Rosenberg is happy about and excited to continue for the time being but he sees a world where he’ll eventually take that next step and take everything he’s learned in Wyoming to another location where he can learn more, coach more and move forward towards his goal even more.

CWC Assistant soccer coach Jakob Rosenberg (right) smiled with Rustlers soccer player Daniel Morales (p/c Jakob Rosenberg)

