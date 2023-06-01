Local baseball player selected to USA National Team

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – While baseball is a very popular sport across the country, as well as across Wyoming, there are a select few that take America’s pastime extremely seriously. These players play for more than just a victory or a fun time, they play to advance further and further in to the sport and that is exactly what one Riverton player is doing this summer.

JJ Majdic, a seventh grader who has played for multiple baseball teams in Riverton including coach pitch, tee-ball and more recently the Trash Pandas travel team, has grown in the sport so much that he has been invited to play for the USA National Team later on this year.

Majdic was part of the River City Trash Pandas last season as well as the Premiere West team in Denver (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Majdic not only played for the Trash Pandas last season, but he also started playing down in Denver for the Premiere West 12U baseball team which allowed him to play over 70 games during the spring and summer alone. Now all that playing time and experience has paid off in a huge way, leading to the Riverton baseballer punching his ticket to the Dominican Republic for the Latin America Baseball Classic (LABC).

With his once-a-week trips to Denver for practice and the subsequent baseball tournaments, Majdic and his parents Brenda and Jerry have had plenty of time to prepare JJ for the challenge of playing on one of the biggest stages.

“I’m just excited about playing with and against the best players in the world,” JJ said. “I believe with all the practice I’ve done … I don’t think I’ll have that much trouble down there, I’m just going to give it my best and get it done.”

Majdic likes his fast ball and thinks it will strike out a few players down in the Dominican Republic (p/c Brenda Madjic)

Majdic plays third base, and occasionally first, but where he really shines is on the mound with his pitching.

“I like throwing my fast ball,” Majdic explained. “It’s got a lot of heat on it and the kids in Denver have trouble catching up to it.”

Both Majdic parents have history in sports which makes JJ’s rise through rankings on the diamond even better. Jerry played baseball until he was 13 years old, growing up in Hudson and playing for the Hornets against teams from Lander and Riverton. Meanwhile, JJ’s mother Brenda was recently an assistant coach for the Trash Pandas and played volleyball for much of her youth.Ironically, JJ’s parents met each other in college during co-ed softball games that they now look back on fondly.

“This was a long shot for [JJ] to make the National Team,” Brenda said about her son. “When he got selected I was thrilled … It’s a great experience for him and we’ll see how it goes for him.”

The LABC begins during the first week of August and will pit Majdic against national teams from countries like Venezuela, Cuba and more. Majdic’s team will start off with four pool games before heading into bracket play.

By: Shawn O’Brate