Lobos win State Title

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – This past Thursday the Senior Babe Ruth Baseball State Tournament took place right here in Fremont County at Lander City Park, with the Lander Lobos hosting the tournament just one year removed from losing in the championship game to the Cheyenne Coyotes.

With the Lander team looking for revenge and redemption at the same time it was only fair that Cheyenne and Lander faced off to begin the tournament, with Lander getting the early lead and winning 11–1 before continuing their tour to the title game.

There were eight teams that made their way to the plate during the tournament, with Lander having two teams join in the fight as they had a ‘JV’ squad full of younger talent and a ‘Varsity’ squad that was filled with the players who watched their dreams get crushed by the Coyotes in a 14–10 loss last year.

All sights were set on the championship game Sunday afternoon but to get there the teams had to get past some of the best players in the state and get through them with runs galore just in case they finished the first three days with a similar record.

Lander 1 (‘Varsity’) did exactly what they had to do, for the most part, as they took down Cheyenne the first day and a young Green River team the second day (29–2) but struggled on day three against the Gillette Razor City Rage team by a score of 5–3 for their first loss of the tournament.

“The first game against Cheyenne was probably our best defensive game we played all season, even maybe the past couple seasons,” Lobos coach Ryan Carey said, “and Green River is an extremely young team, they’re going to be good coming up, and they caught us on a good night…The next two days after that we shot ourselves in the foot, we couldn’t catch a ball or throw a ball.”

Either way they had scored enough and won enough to be placed in the final day of games. However, there was some high drama that took place on the final day of the pool play as Lander 2 (‘JV’) played the Casper Valor Vikings team in a “win and you’re in” game that would have placed them against the Lander 1 team in the first semi-final game on Sunday.

Lander 2 battled hard, originally down 2–0 but going up 4–2 quickly in the second inning before the Valor Vikings took over the game. They would strike out eleven Lander 2 batters in the game and win by mercy rule after scoring eight runs throughout the fourth and fifth inning.

The drama didn’t end there as the defending state champions, Cheyenne, played Green River on the final day of pool play with an ultimatum on the line that revolved around points. Cheyenne needed at least nine runs to get into the final day of play and, thanks to some strong plays by Gillette earlier in the day, the Coyotes could not let Green River score even one run–otherwise the Razor City Rage would take the final spot in the semi-finals.

Cheyenne started strong, going up by a large amount early while also playing amazing defense against the young, inexperienced Green River team. The Coyotes’ pitcher Talin Smith would eventually throw the shutout to get his team into the semi-finals but as the final play of the game ended with a throw to the plate and a plume of dust revealed that Cheyenne’s catcher, Isaiah Martinez, had gotten the ball in time and stopped the Green River runner before touching the plate.

So the final day was set, it would be the Rock Springs Spartans vs the Cheyenne Coyotes and the Lander Lobos ‘Varsity’ team vs the Casper Valor Vikings with the winners advancing to play for the title later in the day.

Semi-Finals

In the first game there was high-drama throughout as Lander, who has been in two straight title games–winning one and losing the aforementioned 2021 game–was down to the Casper team that struck out 10 of their batters and scored on multiple errors by Lander players in the infield and outfield.

There were also many different factors that helped the Lobos get riled up against a Valor team that had two major injuries playing on the field, a catcher’s dislocated thumb and a pitcher’s swollen ankle, with one of them being Rhett Stover.

Stover, who had played a solid season at third base, had been in a self-described slump but during the Casper game his bat came to life as he slammed two singles to help his team return to the bases when needed. Those plays and the feeling they created in the dugout helped the team come back and win, and that did not go unnoticed by coach Rees

“He stepped up at a key moment in the game,” Rees said about his third baseman, “he had those two singles and I think that right there brought a lot of energy seeing Rhett get out of that slump. Once you start the energy on this team we’re hard to stop.”

But, with two outs in the final inning and one batter remaining the Lander team was still down by one run. With a chance to tie the game it was Justin Whelan in the batter’s box and the bases loaded. And with two strikes on the board Whelan took the final swing and knocked a speedy ground ball up the middle to score one and force a play at the plate for the second, game-winning, run.

That run would end up scoring and celebrations erupted across City Park with over a hundred fans in the stands screaming at the top of their lungs and likely scaring local neighborhoods as well as everyone in attendance at the Pride event across the park.

“This toughness and heart with these young men is off the charts,” Coach Dave Rees said about the game, “we were playing really tight and making mistakes and I don’t know if they were feeling the pressure of having to win that game to get to this [State Championship game] but once they loosened up they started playing Lobos baseball.”

The score would end 9–8 in favor of Lander and the savior of the semi-finals game, Whelan, had to catch his breath before speaking about one of the biggest days of his life so far:

“When I swung at that curve ball I thought everything was gone for,” Whelan said, “I didn’t think we were doing anything but when I made contact and it went past the pitcher’s mound I was so excited running around that base.”

Whelan wasn’t the only one that was excited though, obviously, as pitcher and future Hesston College Lark Paxton Rees had plenty to say after the game:

“I’m just proud of what we were able to overcome and the heart that we were able to put out there to make that comeback,” Rees said.

So with the excitement still living in the guts of the Lobos’ players, coaches and fans they watched the second game of the day between a Rock Springs team that had put up over 50 runs over the course of the three games before the semi-finals and a Cheyenne team still riding the high from the day before when they held Green River to zero points to help extend their season.

The game would begin in Rock Springs’ favor, scoring two runs in the first two innings while only allowing the Coyotes of Cheyenne to get past home just once until the fourth inning. It was then when both teams’ bats started to connect with almost every pitch.

Both teams went back and forth with Cheyenne scoring three in the fourth and fifth and Rock Springs scoring three in the sixth and needing only three more runs in the final inning to tie Cheyenne and move to extra innings.

But, once again, the drama of the final inning lived up to the hype as the Spartans were only down one with two outs on the scoreboard and the bases loaded. Cheyenne would change their pitcher for the final batter, bringing in one of the two Coyotes to hit home runs in the game, Guy Andren, to pitch against the final batter for Rock Springs, Chase Shelley.

Shelley would make contact with a single to the shortstop and as the ball was thrown to home it was Rock Springs left fielder Saben Carlsen versus Cheyenne catcher, Smith, with the winner being the Coyotes in the end.

Cheyenne’s 9–8 victory, just like Lander’s, sent them back to the final game of the tournament with a state title on the line against the exact same team they faced in the same game last year.

“It almost felt like a movie,” one fan said as they awaited the matchup on a warm, summer Sunday.

State Championship Game

So the big game was set. And although the two teams were friendly throughout the tournament, with many of the players for Lander being long-time companions with those in Cheyenne, the game was a different story.

Even though there were dance parties during mid-inning breaks, laughter in both dugouts, and jokes being played by both teams on each other throughout the game it was all very serious when it came down to swinging the bats and pitching the strikes.

Lander came out swinging against Cheyenne’s pitcher, Martinez, as they scored two runs early in the first inning to get the momentum in their favor–much like they did in their 11–1 win earlier in the weekend during pool play.

The Coyotes saw this and switched pitchers early, putting in Andren for the rest of the game and putting an end to the fun and games in the batter’s box for Lander. After that Cheyenne would tie things up at 2–2 in the third inning, eventually losing the tie in the bottom of the third when they went down 3–2 to the Lobos.

The score would remain the same until the fifth inning when Cheyenne would breath fire down the throats of Lander and tie it back up with Martinez hitting a hard ground ball and the Lobos making an error that allowed a run to pass. 3–3.

After a double-play the inning would be over for the Coyotes and the Lobos would take the lead back and not let it go with a run in both the fifth and sixth innings.

5–3 would be the final score and the Lander Lobos would rise from the ashes of last year’s state title to win their second in three years in dramatic fashion.







When the celebrations started to cool down on the field, and the parents wiped their tears of happiness for their sons in the stands, the coaches of the newly-crowned state champions stayed and talked about the game they had just won after months of preparation and hard-fought games.

“To get back into any championship is extremely difficult, lots of things have to go right,” Coach Carey said, “but did what we had to do when we had to do it to get to this game. And we knew all along that as long as they did that then good things were going to happen.”

Another Lobos coach, Shannon Stephenson, who has two kids on the team was asked just how his kids and the rest of the Lander team got to this point once again:

“Hard work and our kids just stepping up and doing their jobs like they’re supposed to,” Coach Stephenson said, “they went through some adversity this weekend, and then some kids stepped up when they needed to and made some big plays and it helped us win and that’s what it comes down to.

The other big factor that helped the Lobos return to, and win, the state championship was the fact they played at home in front of their home crowd that showed up and showed out at every game during the four-day tournament.

“Our crowd has always been one of the biggest,” Coach Carey said, “home field advantage no matter where you go is always big. When you can look on the other side of the fence and no matter what happens you know the support’s there, it’s huge.

“I don’t know the last time I’ve seen this ball park filled the way it was,” Carey continued, “This was an amazing sight…I played ball here back in the day and I don’t remember, even when I played here, seeing that kind of crowd here.”

Lander’s most faithful came out and supported both Lander teams all week, and it wasn’t just the family of the players but it was the friends they had made throughout middle school and high school as well as the sports fans in town that were looking to watch some pristine baseball on a hot summer weekend.

Not only that, but being able to play at home comes with it’s own amenities.

“It makes it even better being able to sleep in our own beds and be comfortable, and not have to worry about hotel rooms and spending money on restaurants,” coach Stephenson said, “and just to be able to stay here and play in front of our own fans…and the crowd was bigger than during the regular season…Thank you to the Lander community for the support.”

And with that, the extravagant weekend in Lander concluded and the Lander Lobos took their victory parade down Main Street but for some Lobos this game would be their final time wearing the green-and-white jerseys in their hometown, which was bittersweet for many people in the stands who have watched them play for years.

But the Lobos are not done yet, they will be playing in the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Klamath Falls, Oregon on July 19–23 for a chance to advance to the World Series in Ephrata, Washington later in the Summer.

Congratulations on an amazing weekend, an amazing season and on winning the state title once again! And good luck in Oregon next month!