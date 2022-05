November 4, 1981 – May 15, 2022

Lloyd Ronald Moss, 40, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Casper on May 15, 2022. A Rosary Service will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, May 20, 2022 at the family home located at 467 Ethete Rd., Ethete, Wyoming 82520. A funeral service will be held at the same place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

