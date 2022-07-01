Little League Championship does not disappoint on Thursday

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Late Thursday night the regular season ended for the Riverton Little League players that put in hours and hours of work to get better at America’s favorite pastime with two teams coming out on top but everyone involved learning and growing throughout the season.

The league was split into two leagues–Minors and Majors–with the Minors being represented by the BenchMark Dental team and the Quick Set team, while the Majors was represented by the US Bank team and the Gales Carpet One team.

Starting with the Minors, the two teams played outstanding on the mound with BenchMark Dentals’ Cooper Olson throwing for eight strikeouts in four innings and only allowing five hits. Those five hits would turn into three runs thanks to some advantageous base running by the Quick Set team though.

That Quick Set team was originally toed on the rubber by Cruz Littleshield, who surrendered eight runs on three hits, but struck out four BenchMark players in just under two innings. Mythyis Yelloplume came in to relief pitch but BenchMark’s Zaiden Cooper would get the best of both of them by going two-for-two in the batter’s box.

Overall, the game was won by BenchMark thanks to 15 stolen bases, with Olson leading the way with three. Gavyn Piper for the Quick Set team helped his team try to get back in the game with two hits in his two at-bats and three stolen bases but in the end it would not be enough.

After starting off the game with five runs in the first and three additional runs in the second it was simply a game of catch up for the Quick Set team, who would only score their three runs in the final inning. The BenchMark team would come out victorious in the Minors Little League Championship by a score of 13-3.

While the BenchMark team was receiving their trophies coach Dr. Brock Olson, one of the dentists at BenchMark Dental, stepped aside to talk about his team.

“I’m really proud of our kids, they played really hard this year,” Olson said, “they worked hard and practiced a lot and it showed tonight.”

Funny enough, Olson didn’t always feel that way about the championship team, even though he’s been in the same situation plenty of times before:

“It’s interesting, usually early on in the season I find myself thinking ‘man we it seems we took a step back’ but by the end of the year we’re right back where we were the year before and we always make that improvement,” coach Olson said, “it’s the kids, you instill a little baseball in them and they’ll be there and they’re ready to play.”

All the BenchMark Dental players smiled, and showed some missing teeth, as they received their trophies and danced around the outfield but they weren’t the only team with something to celebrate.

In the Majors Championship game on the field, right next to the Minors field, the US Bank team and Gales Carpet One team challenged each other one last time after splitting their regular season matchups two games to two.

The US Bank team entered the game with the best record in all of Riverton Little League at 13–3 but that did not guarantee them a spot in the championship game, something that coach Cort Kinney was well aware of after having to come back and win by one in the semi-final game on Monday afternoon.

“The Gales team has always given us good games…they are our toughest nemesis but all the teams are good,” Kinney said after the game, “our game leading up to this was a great game that we had to come back to win, but they all got focused for this game and they played their best game tonight.”

Both teams started out hot in the game with Gales scoring one in the first and US Bank doubling that score before the second inning. Although, after that it was all US Bank. Scoring five in the second and seven in the third while holding Gales to zero runs was a spectacular showing, especially by Ryan Bowstring Jr. who knocked in four RBIs on his two hits.

Bowstring also pitched for the US Bank team and pitched nine strikeouts in the four innings that it took to put away the Gales Carpet One team, allowing only two hits.

But in the final inning the US Bank team would give up a major blunder when Gales’ Landon Jevne hit an inside the park home run which scored two runs for his team. The Gales team would score one more run but it wouldn’t be enough to take down the US Bank team as they won 14–4.

Throughout the season it was obvious to coach Kinney and his coaching staff that his team was good enough to get to the championship game and win but the excitement that they all felt was palpable and felt throughout the whole field afterwards.

“These guys have played so good all season,” coach Kinney said, “they really deserved this, they are a great bunch of players and they [all] worked so hard.”

Coach Kinney also said that throughout every practice and game he “challenged them to improve every time” and that “they’ve done exactly that”.

“They really have rounded and become great players,” coach Kinney continued, “it’s amazing they think the game better, they play the game better, they’ve all increased at least 70%.”

Kinney’s daughter, Britney, was one of the assistant coaches for the US Bank team and she was also giddy to be on the winning side of the championship game but knew that these kids, including her son, were capable of all of it.

“It’s crazy, they worked so well together as a team and grew together knowing how each other play and how they run bases and then they all grew individually by getting more confidence batting and out in the field,” assistant coach Kinney said, “and the energy, we keep the positive energy throughout the game and there’s been some times when we’ve gotten down and we bring ourselves back up and that’s when I knew that we have a good, hardworking team that wants to win.”

And although head coach Kinney was so happy with his team and their performance he was focused on the future of baseball in Riverton, specifically the lack of playing opportunities outside of travel ball and American Legion.

“I’m going to try and promote Babe Ruth baseball again, so that intramural kids can play again without traveling,” Coach Kinney exclaimed, “traveling is great but it’s not for everyone though, not everyone can afford that or want that.”

No matter what the Kinney’s and their family do in the future the moment and the spotlight was still on them and their team, as well as the BenchMark Dental team that won their championship game, and nobody can take that away from any of them.

Now comes the postseason, of sorts, with an All-Star team put together with some of the best players in the Majors on one team and the best players in the Minors together.

Coach Olson will be managing the Minors All-Star team as the go to the district tournaments later in the month while the Quick Set head coach, Jason Weliever, will be managing the All-Stars for the Majors team.

Be on the lookout for future editions of the Ranger to see more about those teams and the upcoming challenges they will face in the future.

Congratulations to all four teams for making it so far and to the champions that put everything they had into that final game!