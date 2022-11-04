Liquor License Transferred; New Public Defender named in Riverton; R-4 Parking Found to be Correct

The Riverton City Council met in regular session on Tuesday with number of action items on the agenda:

• Councilors approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Predator Productions, Inc., d/b/a Baked on Broadway to Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse III, Inc., at 303 South Federal Boulevard. When questioned why the restaturant would need a retail liquor license, it was reported that such a license is required if the business wants to provide off-location catering.

• Mayor Richard Gard announced that he had appointed Janet Millard to be the new Public Defender at Riverton Municipal Court. Millard was one of three individuals who applied for the position, which was vacated by Jane Juve. A memo from City Administrator Kyle Butterfield noted each of the attorney’s who sough the appointment were in good standing with the Wyoming Bar Association, each had public defense experience and all met the requirements set out for the position. The monthly cost for the Public Defender is already included in the city budget at $1,500 per month.

• Councilors received a report presented by the Riverton Planning Commission’s Parking Committee on R-4, or multi-family zone parking. The committee was established when questions arose about the proper number of parking spaces for such a development. Planning Commission member Robert Scheidemantel presented the report, which concluded that the city’s current allowance for parking is correct and in line with other similar sized communities, including Powell, Cody and Douglas.

• Operations Division Manager Brian Eggleston updated the council on various projects completed this past summer. They included the Cowboy Lane Water Project, the Sunset Drive Improvement Project from North Federal to Valley Circle, upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, upgrades to the Water Distribution system at the Fairgrounds before the new parking lot there was paved, Replacement of the Sunset/North 8th Pressure Reducing Valve which had been in place since 1960 and the North Federal Decorative Street Lighting Project.

• City Finance Director Mia Harris reported the quarterly Fiscal Health Report, which indicated that 25 percent of the city’s General Fund Budget had been expended so far, which was in line with projections.