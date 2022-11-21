November 9, November 9, 2022

I never expected to be writing my wife’s obituary- my mission was to care for her until I could no longer.

November 9, just three days short of turning 72, Linda Joan (Lewin) Pursel left her pain filled body behind and donned the vessel made perfect by her suffering.

November 12, 1950, Linda was born in Casper, WY and was adopted by her great grandparents, Richard and Margery Lewin.

Linda and I, met in the 5th grade and by the end of 6th we were pretty much “holding hands” as my little brother and I walked her home from school. We dated steadily through Junior and Senior High School, married and began our life’s journey.

Linda is survived by her husband, H. Max Pursel, Jr.; three sons and their spouses, H. Max III and Elizabeth; Christopher R. and Jill; and Andrew S. and Jess. Linda also had 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

I truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we all struggle with our grieving.

Love you Mumz.