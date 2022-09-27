Jul 27, 1963 – Sep 24, 2022

Linda Cargill, of Dubois, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sage West Hospital in Lander. She was 59 years old.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Dubois followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Dubois Cemetery. Light refreshments will be served at a gathering at the Headwaters afterwards.

Linda Louise Cargill was born in Lander, Wyo. on July 27, 1963 to Clayton Junior Cargill and Margaret (Finley) Cargill. She grew up in Dubois and graduated from Dubois High School with the class of 1981.

She was baptized into the Episcopal faith.

After high school she worked at Alco and Holiday Inn in Riverton. She also attended classes at Central Wyoming College.

She enjoyed reading, using her iPad to communicate, going to church and being with her friends.

She is survived by her mother Margaret Cargill, of Dubois; brother John Cargill and his wife, Susan; half-sisters Cindy Hall and Sherry Patton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton; grandparents James and Ida Cargill and Fred and Marion Finley; uncle Fred Finley; and cousin Steen Finley.

