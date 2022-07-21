Lil’ Legends are State Champions

By Shawn O’Brate

GILLETTE – Over the weekend the Little League Softball State Championship tournament took place in the Northeast part of the state with All-Star squads from all across Wyoming in battles to take home the State Champion rings in their respective age groups.

The 12U team from Lander went 1–3, and the 14U and 18U teams sadly did not place either, but the 8U Lil’ Legends Little League Softball team went undefeated and brought home more than just smiles and memories, they brought home the hardware.

They started off strong, hitting home runs left and right while also pitching spectacularly from the mound, and they finished up even stronger as they had a grand slam in the championship game help put the Lil’ Legends on top to end the weekend.

“They pulled it all out in that final game,” Coach Riley Weaver said about his 8U team, “they just came out and were completely different players than they were in rec [league]. They really did amazing.”

Coach Weaver went on to praise players like Haven Warren and Calisty Horn, who both had home runs in the semi-finals matchup against Casper, and Analisa Musalem who hit five home runs during the tournament including a walk-off double to win the game against Casper.

“Once they got going they just kept moving and their bats really got going,” Weaver said.

Heading into the final championship game the Lander Lil’ Legends team was undefeated at 4–0 on the weekend. That would change in the first game against Rock Springs when the Lil’ Legends would fall 10–5 but because of the Lil’ Legends’ strong showing beforehand the Rock Springs team needed to beat them twice in order to bring home the trophy.

The second game would be the determining factor between another state championship for a Lander baseball team and a heartbreaking loss to bring home. The second game would not go the same way as the first one did, especially because of A’auhlani Blue-Gamble’s grand slam that helped Lander go up by eight runs late.

Afterwards, the rest of the team’s bats would keep getting better and better. Eventually the Lander team would use the mercy rule in their favor by going up nine runs on Rock Springs.

The girls all played their hearts out throughout the entire weekend, especially in the final game against Rock Springs to bring home the championship, but coach Weaver attributes the other Lander Softball teams as motivation for the final leg of the tournament.

“The girls, they saw those other teams not make it very far and we knew we had to bring back the trophy after that,” Coach Weaver said.

Bringing back that trophy was always the goal for the group of young girls, and the coaching staff, but moving forward with this team is really what Coach Weaver is excited about.

“Us bringing home the championship is so much more than that,” Weaver said, “us winning it all is building a foundation for the 10U team and teams after that.”

Weaver said that now there are 16 girls in the program that have a championship résumé in their hands from here on out and that eight of them are moving up in age group next year, moving to the 10U team that Weaver will also coach.

“These girls are good, they work hard and they play hard, they’ll be a tough team next year too,” Weaver said, “the foundation we’re building is going to be strong.”

On top of his own team winning it all, Weaver also stated that he wanted to give a shout out to Abby Smith who played for the Worland team that won it all in the 18U division.

“She used to play for Lander but Worland offers high school softball, but we’re so proud of her,” Weaver said.

Players like Smith might not feel the urge to play for other schools if the Fremont County school district sanctions high school softball, a topic that has been on the board’s mind since Riverton’s Missy Metzler proposed the idea once again last month at a local school board meeting.

Hopefully, in the near future, Lander and some other Fremont County teams will start to dominate the fastpitch softball league and bring home even more hardware.

When it was all said and done the Lander Lil’ Legends softball team graced Main Street in Lander on the top of a firetruck, waving to their town and thanking them for the constant support throughout the rec league season and the postseason.

“Once they saw the truck(s) they were ecstatic,” Coach Weaver said, “they earned it, this is something that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.”

After riding on the trucks and showing off their new bling on their hands the team celebrated privately at the fire station and looked forward to the next season.

Congratulations on such an amazing State Championship Tournament showing Lil’ Legends! And good luck in the future rec league season!