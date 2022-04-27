December 14, 1950 – April 21, 2022

Leroy Nash Manzanares, 71 of Riverton passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.



Private family services will be held.



Leroy was born December 14, 1950 to John and Benena (Sanchez) Manzanares in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He grew up and attended grade school in Hudson and Lander, middle school in Riverton and high school in Worland.



He married Esther Martinez November 15th 1969 in Riverton. He owned two businesses over the years including M&M Drywall for over 30 years and Rearview Images for 6 years.



He was a Christian who enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gambling especially poker, his nick name was “One Time.” He loved making toys, mini bikes and go carts!



Leroy is survived by his wife Esther, two sons; Christopher “Brandon” Manzanares and companion Ramona Produit, and Jerry Manzanares and companion Katherine Souza, 11 grandchildren Megan and Sarah Salsbury, JD and Baylee Manzanares, Marcus Manzanares, Hevvyn Manzanares, Maycee Manzanares, MaryLyn Mansanares, Janae and Vincent Vigil, Allysa Cruz, Chris Cruz, Sibanita and Douglas Scruggs, and Miliano Cruz, and 3 great grandchildren, brother; Nick Manzanares, sisters; Juanita Guthrie, Elsie Barajas, Sandy Manzanares, and Pauline Magugu.



He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son; James Douglas “Kricket” Manzanares, son; Christopher Cruz Manzanares, brother; Henry Manzanares, sister; Margie Manzanares.



