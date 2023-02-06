Apr 12, 1932 – Feb 2, 2023

Lennie Winfield, 90, of Riverton passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. At her request a private family service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming.

Lennie Louise Spring was born on April 12, 1932 in Buckeye, Arizona to Wilburn Neal and Corrine (Oakes) Spring. She was enrolled in the Choctaw Tribe but also had Cherokee in her family lineage. Lennie was the oldest child, who along with her family moved from Hugo, Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression in a Model T with a rumble seat to Hanford, California. During the trip she helped cook, clean, and took care of her younger siblings. From a young age, Lennie desired to see Elvis but her momma thought he was too wild.

Lennie loved baseball and especially enjoyed tetherball in her youth. In school she was chosen to play on the boys’ 8th grade baseball team when there were not enough boys.

On July 3, 1948, Lennie married the love of her life, Darrell Hugh Winfield, in Hanford, California. The couple were married for 66 years before Darrell passed in 2015. Together they raised one son, Brian, and five daughters, Janet, Nancy, Linda, Debi, and Darlene. In 1968, the family moved to Daniel, Wyoming where they remained until January of 1974, when they moved the family to start the WD/Winfield ranch outside of Riverton, Wyoming.

Family was Lennie’s highest priority, highest success, and devotion. Raising children and helping out others were Lennie and Darrell’s passion. Lennie’s family said she was a very giving and supportive individual, always thinking of everyone’s needs before her own. She was satisfied while surrounded by loving children. The family will always remember her strong spirit that was warm, caring and had a glowing spark. During her illness, Lennie would light up as someone came through the door for a visit. She was always thankful and giving, never took and always gave.

Lennie enjoyed and excelled in cooking; winning Blue Ribbons for her sour cream raisin pies, rye and white bread, peanut brittle, and green chili. She also had a fondness for gardening.

Lennie and Darrell enjoyed many rodeos together especially the Gymkhanas at Pavillion, where they were long time supporters of their time, energy, and in kind to the youth rodeos. Many fond memories were made when Lennie and Darrell would take first place in the rodeo ribbon roping. Everyone delighted in watching Lennie when Darrell would match her in arm wrestling competitions and foot races; where Lennie usually won.

She is survived by son, Brian Winfield; daughters, Janet Mendes, Nancy Eppler, Linda Saunders and husband, Dailen Jones, Debi Walters, Darlene Raymond and husband Robert; three grandchildren the couple raised, Kelly, Kari, and Katie Winfield, one great grandchild, Aspen Winfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Bealy Joaquin; of California; brother, Dean Spring and wife Wendy of Arizona; brothers-in-law, Ray Winfield of Oklahoma, Manual Thomas, from California, Stan Garcia of California; and numerous friends that were considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn “Springer” and Corrine (Oakes) Spring; husband, Darrell Winfield; great grandson, Clay Walters; sisters, Cora Lee Thomas and Nancy Sue Garcia; sons-in-law, Dan Mendes, Billy Eppler, Guy Faris, and Dave Walters; brothers and sister in-law, Tony Joaquin, Bill Winfield, Barbara White, Norman White, Marilyn Brooks, Buddy Winfield, Billye Winfield; parents-in-law, Marion and Dapalean Winfield; and many close family friends.

Memorials may be made to the Fremont County Youth Rodeo Association or to the Donor’s choice of any organization dedicated to benefit children. Memorials may be sent in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

